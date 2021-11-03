Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their men's singles tennis match on day one of the ATP Paris Masters at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 1, 2021. photo: AFP

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their men's singles tennis match on day one of the ATP Paris Masters at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 1, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, NOV 2: Former world number one Andy Murray failed to convert seven match points but said he did not "deserve to win the match as I did not play well enough" after losing a three hour thriller  to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the Paris Masters first round on Monday.
Murray, ranked 144, had been given a wild card but while the 34-year-old lacked killer instinct, he did show steely determination to battle back from a set and a break down to take the match to a third set before Koepfer won 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9).
Koepfer -- a late replacement when American qualifier Jenson Brooksby withdrew with abdominal pains hours before the match -- had served for the match in the second set.
However, Murray, roared on by the crowd, roused himself and broke his 55th-ranked opponent before going on to take the set.
The third set was a cracking duel with Murray saving three break points at 0-40 at 3-3.
Murray, though, could not quite complete a remarkable comeback as he let so many match points slip -- two when Koepfer served to stay in the match at 4-5 and then five more in the epic tie-breaker.
It was Koepfer, though, who showed how to take chances when they come along as he converted his first match point.
Murray gave a brutal assessment of his performance.
"The thing I'm most disappointed with, was the way that I played tonight, to be honest," said Murray, who will play the Stockholm event before bringing the curtain down on his season.
"I did really well to get myself in the position to win the match, but I don't think I deserved to win.
"Obviously I had a ton of opportunities at the end to do it, but the way that I was playing tonight was not good enough."
Earlier Cameron Norrie, who occupies a role Murray once did in his pomp as British number one, celebrated his 100th ATP tour match win, outclassing Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1.
The 26-year-old British number one has risen to 13th in the rankings having begun the year 71st in the world.
The South Africa-born left hander's best moment came when he won the prestigious Indian Wells title last month.
Norrie was blissfully unaware of having secured a landmark win.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles
'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray
Aguero will be out for at least three months: Barcelona
Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno
Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft