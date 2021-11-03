'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray



Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their men's singles tennis match on day one of the ATP Paris Masters at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 1, 2021. photo: AFP

Murray, ranked 144, had been given a wild card but while the 34-year-old lacked killer instinct, he did show steely determination to battle back from a set and a break down to take the match to a third set before Koepfer won 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9).

Koepfer -- a late replacement when American qualifier Jenson Brooksby withdrew with abdominal pains hours before the match -- had served for the match in the second set.

However, Murray, roared on by the crowd, roused himself and broke his 55th-ranked opponent before going on to take the set.

The third set was a cracking duel with Murray saving three break points at 0-40 at 3-3.

Murray, though, could not quite complete a remarkable comeback as he let so many match points slip -- two when Koepfer served to stay in the match at 4-5 and then five more in the epic tie-breaker.

It was Koepfer, though, who showed how to take chances when they come along as he converted his first match point.

Murray gave a brutal assessment of his performance.

"The thing I'm most disappointed with, was the way that I played tonight, to be honest," said Murray, who will play the Stockholm event before bringing the curtain down on his season.

"I did really well to get myself in the position to win the match, but I don't think I deserved to win.

"Obviously I had a ton of opportunities at the end to do it, but the way that I was playing tonight was not good enough."

Earlier Cameron Norrie, who occupies a role Murray once did in his pomp as British number one, celebrated his 100th ATP tour match win, outclassing Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1.

The 26-year-old British number one has risen to 13th in the rankings having begun the year 71st in the world.

The South Africa-born left hander's best moment came when he won the prestigious Indian Wells title last month.

Norrie was blissfully unaware of having secured a landmark win. -AFP





PARIS, NOV 2: Former world number one Andy Murray failed to convert seven match points but said he did not "deserve to win the match as I did not play well enough" after losing a three hour thriller to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the Paris Masters first round on Monday.Murray, ranked 144, had been given a wild card but while the 34-year-old lacked killer instinct, he did show steely determination to battle back from a set and a break down to take the match to a third set before Koepfer won 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9).Koepfer -- a late replacement when American qualifier Jenson Brooksby withdrew with abdominal pains hours before the match -- had served for the match in the second set.However, Murray, roared on by the crowd, roused himself and broke his 55th-ranked opponent before going on to take the set.The third set was a cracking duel with Murray saving three break points at 0-40 at 3-3.Murray, though, could not quite complete a remarkable comeback as he let so many match points slip -- two when Koepfer served to stay in the match at 4-5 and then five more in the epic tie-breaker.It was Koepfer, though, who showed how to take chances when they come along as he converted his first match point.Murray gave a brutal assessment of his performance."The thing I'm most disappointed with, was the way that I played tonight, to be honest," said Murray, who will play the Stockholm event before bringing the curtain down on his season."I did really well to get myself in the position to win the match, but I don't think I deserved to win."Obviously I had a ton of opportunities at the end to do it, but the way that I was playing tonight was not good enough."Earlier Cameron Norrie, who occupies a role Murray once did in his pomp as British number one, celebrated his 100th ATP tour match win, outclassing Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1.The 26-year-old British number one has risen to 13th in the rankings having begun the year 71st in the world.The South Africa-born left hander's best moment came when he won the prestigious Indian Wells title last month.Norrie was blissfully unaware of having secured a landmark win. -AFP