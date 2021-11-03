Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

LEIPZIG, NOV 2: Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury, Paris Saint Germain announced on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a left hamstring problem and a painful knee.
Messi had gone off at half-time of PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lille last Friday but coach Mauricio Pochettino had said he expected him to be fit for the Leizig match.
However, he missed training on Monday and on Tuesday the club confirmed he would not after all be fit.
PSG's statement said the four-time Champions League winner was suffering from "a pain in his hamstring in his left thigh and a painful knee due to bruising."
Messi may also be a doubt for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between table-toppers PSG and strugglers Bordeaux.
He is due to then join up with his national squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.
Wednesday's game will be the third match that Messi has missed this season due to injury, having sat out two Ligue 1 matches at the end of September.
Messi has made a low-key start to his spell at the French giants since arriving from Barcelona in August.
However, he produced one of his better performances in the 3-2 win over Leipzig a fortnight ago in Paris, scoring a double including the winner from the penalty spot.
He said when he ended almost two decades at Barcelona a major reason for joining PSG was to win a fifth Champions League trophy.
PSG will also be missing influential midfielder Marco Verratti -- who has a hip injury -- but welcome back French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe into the squad after missing the game with Lille.
PSG top their Champions League group after three matches with seven points.
Last season's beaten finalists Manchester City are a point behind whilst Leipzig are yet to get off the mark after three defeats.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles
'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray
Aguero will be out for at least three months: Barcelona
Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno
Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft