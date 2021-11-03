Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2021 Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts insctructions from the touch line during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Atalanta, at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Manchester United loosing 0-5 against Liverpool in front of their home crowd on October 24, 2021 has left their Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who extended his contract last July for another three years until 2024, in the hot seat. The names of four well-known coaches are already circulating to succeed him, including Antonio Conte, 52, the Italian coach is free since he left Inter Milan in May 2021, believing that he no longer had sufficient means at his disposal to make the team grow due to the budgetary restrictions imposed by his owner. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2021 Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts insctructions from the touch line during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Atalanta, at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Manchester United loosing 0-5 against Liverpool in front of their home crowd on October 24, 2021 has left their Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who extended his contract last July for another three years until 2024, in the hot seat. The names of four well-known coaches are already circulating to succeed him, including Antonio Conte, 52, the Italian coach is free since he left Inter Milan in May 2021, believing that he no longer had sufficient means at his disposal to make the team grow due to the budgetary restrictions imposed by his owner. photo: AFP

LONDON, NOV 2: Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run in the Premier League.
Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be the top target for the London club, who dismissed Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.
Spurs had approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.
If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham's offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.
It was reported Conte and his representatives met with Tottenham officials in London on Monday evening and struck a deal for an 18-month contract running until 2023.
He is expected to be officially confirmed as Tottenham's new boss on Tuesday and would take charge of his first match in the Europa Conference League at home to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.
Conte's first Premier League game with Tottenham would come at Everton on Sunday.
Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, guided Inter to the Serie A title last season but surprisingly left shortly afterwards.
Nuno's sacking came two days after Tottenham's woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, who have themselves struggled in recent weeks.
It was Spurs' fifth defeat in their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.
A club statement on Monday said Nuno and his coaching staff had been "relieved of their duties".
"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," said Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici, who has a good relationship with Conte after working with him at Juventus.
"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."
Tottenham, who have not won silverware since 2008, reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.
But the club, who regularly finished in the top four under Pochettino, have lost their way since then and have missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.
Nuno, 47, was announced as the new Spurs boss on June 30, replacing Mourinho, who was sacked in April.
Tottenham topped the Premier League table after three 1-0 wins at the start of the season, including a victory over defending champions Manchester City, but results rapidly deteriorated.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles
'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray
Aguero will be out for at least three months: Barcelona
Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno
Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft