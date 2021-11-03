Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh (red) and Saudi Arabia (green) boys endeavouring to take over the ball in a match of Group-D of the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. photo: BFF

Bangladesh (red) and Saudi Arabia (green) boys endeavouring to take over the ball in a match of Group-D of the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national under-23 football team had experienced a defeat of 0-3 margin to Saudi Arabia in Group-D of the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at JAR Stadium, Tashkent in Uzbekistan.
Indeed it was the third consecutive defeat for the Bangladesh boys and playing that they wrapped up their AFC U23 Asian Cup mission for the time.
The boys had a 0-1 defeat to Kuwait in their first match on 27 October while they suffered a 0-6 humiliating defeat to the host Uzbek boys in their second match on 30 October.
In their last match, Bangladesh boys faced the Arab boys to regain some honour. The national teams of both sides had a big difference in the FIFA ranking. However, these were not the national team yet few boys from the national teams were in these teams. Saudi
national team is ranked 49th on the ranking table while Bangladesh is ranked 189th.
The Saudi boys went ahead in the 16th minute with a goal of Soud Abdullah and doubled the lead in the next minute with a goal of Ziyad Mubarak. Aiman Yahya netted the third goal in the 70th minute.
All the opponents Bangladesh faced in the event were stronger in comparison and thus none were expecting wins against these teams. But playing against many stronger teams all these times, the fans were hoping to see some better results. Apart from the Uzbekistan match, the boys did comparatively well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles
'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray
Aguero will be out for at least three months: Barcelona
Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno
Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft