Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia



Bangladesh (red) and Saudi Arabia (green) boys endeavouring to take over the ball in a match of Group-D of the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. photo: BFF

Indeed it was the third consecutive defeat for the Bangladesh boys and playing that they wrapped up their AFC U23 Asian Cup mission for the time.

The boys had a 0-1 defeat to Kuwait in their first match on 27 October while they suffered a 0-6 humiliating defeat to the host Uzbek boys in their second match on 30 October.

In their last match, Bangladesh boys faced the Arab boys to regain some honour. The national teams of both sides had a big difference in the FIFA ranking. However, these were not the national team yet few boys from the national teams were in these teams. Saudi

national team is ranked 49th on the ranking table while Bangladesh is ranked 189th.

The Saudi boys went ahead in the 16th minute with a goal of Soud Abdullah and doubled the lead in the next minute with a goal of Ziyad Mubarak. Aiman Yahya netted the third goal in the 70th minute.

All the opponents Bangladesh faced in the event were stronger in comparison and thus none were expecting wins against these teams. But playing against many stronger teams all these times, the fans were hoping to see some better results. Apart from the Uzbekistan match, the boys did comparatively well.



