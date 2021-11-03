Video
Home Back Page

16.89pc pass DU 'Kha' unit entry test

Pass rate declines from 23.72pc last session

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Tausiful Islam

Under 2020-21 academic year, 16.89 per cent of the candidates have passed the 'Kha' unit admission examination of Dhaka University (DU) whereas the pass rate was 23.72 per cent in the previous session.
A total of 47,640 admission seekers applied for the test against 2,378 seats while 41,524 candidates participated in the examination. Among them, only 7,012 candidates passed the test.
DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman announced publication of the result formally at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at around 12:30pm on Tuesday.
Md Zakariya, ex-student of Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Madrasah, secured the first place in the examination obtaining a total of 100.5 marks. He participated in the test at a centre in Barisal University.
Samia Akhtar, former student of Chandpur Government Women's College, secured the second place obtaining a total of 95.5 marks and Md Khalid Khan, ex-student of Notre Dame College in Dhaka, secured the third place obtaining 94.75 marks. Both the students attended the test at different centres on Dhaka University campus.
The examination was held at divisional cities including Dhaka to mitigate sufferings of the candidates amid the coronavirus pandemic.



