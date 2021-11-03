BTCL to bring UZ Health Complexes under Internet services

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) will provide 30 Mbps broadband internet connection to the Upazila Health Complexes of the country.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said on Monday the connection will greatly help medical service at the upazila level.

Earlier, BTCL had given digital connection to 80 Upazila Eye Clinics where telemedicine support is being provided.

The state-owned BTCL has undertaken plans to connect all upazilas with a fibre optic network by 2023 to enable 5G services.

The largest telecommunication company in the country will lay an additional underground 1,300km fibre optic cable, adding to the existing 35,000km of cable, said Dr Md Rafiqul Matin, managing director of BTCL.

Fibre optic networks are key to 5G technology, and there is no internet of things (IoT), smart device proliferation, and cloud computing or self-driving cars without it.

The government is planning to launch 5G technology in Dhaka by December and the technology will be spread across the country by 2023.

Prevously, Rafiqul Matin outlined the plans while speaking with members of the Telecom Reporter's Network Bangladesh (TRNB) at a workshop at the BTCL Auditorium.

He said that the whole country will be divided into eight clusters to lay 1,000Gbps, 800Gbps and 600Gbps fibre optic cables.

After that, the districts will be connected with 300Gbps cable and there will be a resilient link to keep the districts' bandwidth connection safe.

"Later, upazilas will be connected with 100Gbps fibre cable connection," he said.

Apart from fibre optic transmission network expansion, BTCL also took an Internet Protocol (IP) network up-gradation project to set up the router, switch and related equipment in 472 upazilas and 1,216 unions.

On the other hand, Regarding this issues, Minister Mustafa Jabbar further said, "BTCL is now using more than 450 Gbps bandwidth and it is increasing every day".











