Ex-convener of Students Rights Council sent to jail

Hasan Al Mamun, former convener of Bangladesh Students' Rights Council, was sent to jail by a Dhaka Tribunal on Tuesday in a case filed over the rape of a Dhaka University (DU) student last year.

The Rights Council leader Mamun, who was a close associate of Nurul Haque Nur, Secretary of newly launched political party Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, surrendered before the court and sought bail.

Judge Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqui of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal -2 passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.







