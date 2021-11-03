HC asks DAG to talk to RMP chief on death of Tajul in custody

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know what steps the authorities concerned have taken over the reported death of one Tajul Islam in police custody at Haragach Police Station in Rangpur.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta to talk to Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner to know about the incident and notify the HC today (Wednesday).

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order after Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua brought the incident to the notice of the court by submitting a newspaper report published on the incident.

Later, the HC set today for further hearing and order on the issue.

At least 60 people, including policemen, were injured due to the mob attack on the Haragach Police Station in Rangpur after news of a man's reported death in police custody spread.

According to witnesses and locals, Haragach police arrested suspected drug dealer Tajul Islam from the Notun Bazar area on Monday evening. A handcuffed Tajul was allegedly tortured to death on the spot, prompting the locals to hold angry demonstrations.

Dismissing the claims, police told journalists that the 'drug addict' had died of a 'heart attack' and they did not torture anyone.

Two cases have been started - one for obstructing on duty police and vandalizing the police station and the other over Tajul's unnatural death, he said.

Locals alleged that police were trying to frame innocent people in false cases.

Some witnesses claimed police had frisked Tajul but could not find anything, yet he was handcuffed and beaten to death.

During the clashes, police had fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells at the protesters and finally managed to bring the situation under control at around 3:00am on Tuesday.

Rejecting police's claim that Tajul died of a heart attack, the protesters have demanded that his autopsy be performed in the presence of a magistrate to ensure no foul play.











