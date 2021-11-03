172 arrested from Rohingya camps

Cox's Bazar, Nov 2: At least 172 people including 114 'so-called' members of Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) were arrested from Rohingya camps following the murder of Rohingya leader Muhibullah.

They were arrested in special drives at refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, said Armed Police Battalion (APBn-14).

Commander of APBn and Police Super Md Naimul Huq informed journalists on Tuesday afternoon. He said special drives against miscreants in Rohingya camps have been continuing since September 29.

"We are conducting drives at the camps through 'block raids'. None would be allowed to indulge in terrorist activities using the terrorist organisations. There is no place for miscreants in our country," he said.

The APBn said 58 more were arrested for their involvement in various criminal activities including drug dealing and smuggling.

Besides, four local made firearms, four rounds of cartridge, two rounds of Chinese rifle bullet, 14 ram daos and some more local made weapons were recovered during the drives.

During the drives, 11,294 yaba pills, 40gms of hemp, 600kgs of rice stored illegally and 89 litres of oil were also seized.

APBn-14's Commander Naimul Huq further said 25 cases including five for recovering illegal firearms, five related to taking preparation for committing robbery and 13 drug related cases had been filed.

"We want that the ordinary Rohingyas remain in Bangladesh peacefully," he said.









