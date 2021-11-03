Expats urged to invest in BD economic zones



Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the ongoing COP26 conference at Glasgow in the UK on Tuesday. photo : BSS

"We'll identify the barriers, if any, in this regard and I assure you all of solving those problems for your convenience in investing," she said at a civic reception accorded to her by the expat Bangladeshis living in Scotland yesterday.

The prime minister joined the programme virtually from her place of residence there.

Hasina said the present Awami League government has already introduced two percent incentives for expat Bangladeshis -- for sending money back home from abroad through a proper channel.

"No one demanded that, no one even thought of that. I introduced this incentive," Hasina said.

She also mentioned that the government has established a bank for expat Bangladeshis.

The PM also said the government has already given necessary directives to the Bangladesh Development and Investment Authority (BIDA) to remove all bottlenecks for investments.

"There will be a roadshow in London where I'll ask BIDA to look into the matter," she said.

Hasina said the government is offering special facilities for expats to invest in Bangladesh. But she requested them to follow the laws of the land while investing in the country.

There are investment and premium bonds in Bangladesh and the expats can invest availing that advantage, the prime minister said, adding that the government is setting up some 100 economic zones and expatriates can invest there, too.

Referring to a government survey where it showed that only 10 upazilas out of 495 have ultra-poor people in the country, Hasina said the government is trying to identify the issues. "I've already given directives to make a plan for resolving this situation. We'll be able to change this situation within a couple of months. So, there will be no ultra-poor in the country," she said.

Talking about the demonstration by BNP men in Scotland, the Awami League president questioned why they are doing that. "My question is, what is my fault? I developed Bangladesh, reduced poverty rate, and made Bangladesh self-sufficient in food," she said. Hasina also said Bangladesh does not need to beg anymore.

"Ninety percent of our development projects are done with our own financing. BNP wants to put the country in the deplorable condition again as it was during its regime. If thieves like them (BNP) come to power again, Bangladesh will plunge into an era of darkness again," she said.

The PM mentioned that the BNP-Jamaat clique never wants development of the country as they did not want independence of Bangladesh.

-UNB







