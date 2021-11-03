6 killed in road accidents

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in the capital Dhaka, Cumilla and Rajshahi on Tuesday. In capital Dhaka a 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus in Mohakhali rail gate area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Roni, son of Oliullah, of Dumki upazila in Patuakhali, said his neighbour Nargis Akhter.

The incident took place at about 11:30am when a BRTC bus hit Roni while he was crossing the road, leaving him in a critical condition.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead at about 12:45pm.

Our Cumilla Correspondent reports four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Cumilla. Three people were killed after a bus hit an autorickshaw on the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway.

The accident took place around 9:15am on Tuesday at Manoharganj Upazila in Cumilla, said Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Ruhul Amin, 65, his wife Selina Akhter, 45, and Saimuna Akhter, 20, of the same village.

An Ekushey Express bus tried to overtake a Himachal Express bus and rammed the autorickshaw, a local police official said.

Ruhul and Selina died on the spot. Saimuna Akhter died on the way to the hospital. Autorickshaw driver Khokon Mia was also admitted to a private hospital in Cumilla with injuries, said SI Khorshed Alam. Police seized the bus and the autorickshaw, but the bus driver is on the run, said SI Alam. In a separate incident, a microbus driver named Liton Islam, 55, was killed when he was hit by a covered van in the district.

SI Khorshed Alam said Liton was the driver of a microbus belonging to the newspaper transport company Chadni Paribahan. Early in the morning, his microbus was crushed by a covered van on the west side of the Paduarbazar flyover. He died on the way to the hospital.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent adds a young man has been killed as a lorry rammed into a motorcycle at Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district. The deceased was identified as Kawsar Rahman, 19, son of Manjur Rahman, a resident of Champakuri village under Maria union in the upazila.

Bagmara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mushtaq Ahmed said a lorry hit the motorcycle in Chanpara area on Tuesday noon, leaving its driver Kawsar injured.

The injured was taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









