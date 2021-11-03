Video
Government approves e-Mutation for land management

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Land has given its approval to the Online Duplicate Carbon Receipts (DCR) with Quick Response Code (QR Code) for e-Mutations for land management.
With the approval of the ministry, the land owners will be able to collect online DCRs with QR Code after paying the government fixed fees for the land management services. The online DCRs will be accepted and valid in all stages like a printed DCR, according to a circular of the ministry issued on Tuesday.
Ministry's Public Relations Officer Sayed Md Abdullah Al Nahyan told this correspondent that Land Ministry's Secretary Mustafizur Rahman issued the circular on Tuesday in this regards.
The opportunity to collect online DCR would help the authority ensure easing land management services and the people get land services from home or abroad.
According to the circular, the fees of e-Mutation, deposit and consolidation will be paid through Land Ministry introduced online system.
It said the applicants will mandatorily have to pay Tk 20 as court fees and Tk 50 as issuance of notice fees during online application for e-Mutation. After approval of mutation, they will have to pay Tk 1,000 as mutation fees. Tk 100 would also be taken as mutation ledger fees for every copy.


