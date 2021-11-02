Covid-19: 2 die, 214 detected in 24 hours

The country recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.

It the lowest daily deaths due to the viral disease since May 5 last year when the same number of single-day deaths was reported.

The country's death tally

due to the highly contagious disease now stands at 27,870. Two hundred and fourteen new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,569,753.

Besides, 202 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,533,629, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.08 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.14 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 19,734 samples.

The two victims are from Dhaka and no death from the virus was reported from other parts of the country

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,026 were women.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading corona virus claimed over five million lives and infected more than 247.27 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

At the same time, nearly 224 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





