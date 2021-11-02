Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 2 die, 214 detected in 24 hours

Daily deaths lowest since May 5 last year

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.
It the lowest daily deaths due to the viral disease since May 5 last year when the same number of single-day deaths was reported.
The country's death tally
due to the highly contagious disease now stands at 27,870. Two hundred and fourteen new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,569,753.   
The last lowest single-day death was reported on May 5 last year.
Besides, 202 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,533,629, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.08 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.14 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 19,734 samples.
The two victims are from Dhaka and no death from the virus was reported from other parts of the country
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,028 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,026 were women.
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading corona virus claimed over five million lives and infected more than 247.27 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
At the same time, nearly 224 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England virtually seal T20 World Cup semi spot
Covid-19: 2 die, 214 detected in 24 hours
Economy shows signs of turnaround, say experts
SSC candidates to be given priority in vaccination: Dipu
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted, action soon
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review: Dr Zahid
Vaccination of school, college students starts in capital
Low-lying island countries want COP26 to address their risks


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft