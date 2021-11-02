Economy shows signs of turnaround, say experts

Bangladesh is slowly recovering from the losses due to Covid-19 that began in March 2020.

All economic activities of the country, including the most affected export sector, have already turned around.

However, there are some risks ahead. Economists believe that Bangladesh could face a major challenge in tackling this risk.

They say the main challenge is to bring all the people of the country under the 100 percent corona vaccine in time. The country has also to solve the supply system problem with the international market.

In addition, economists suggested speeding up the reform of all sectors that are in crisis during the Covid-19 period in order to maintain the process of turning around.

However, if 100 percent vaccination is not ensured in time, the new wave of corona may in fact break the country's economy again; experts think so.

Zahid Hossain, a former chief economist at the World Bank's Dhaka office, thinks that the Corona epidemic is not over.

The infection may increase again. Therefore, in order to maintain the

indicators of a growing economy, the first step is to ensure 100 percent immunization activities. This prominent economist thinks that this is the big challenge facing Bangladesh.

He said the risk related to Covid-19 has not yet been cut. Lockdown is also going on in some countries in Europe now.

A long lockdown was announced in Moscow that day. So now it is important to build resistance against Covid-19. The biggest weapon for this is vaccination activities.

Therefore, Zahid Hossain said even if there is no corona it is necessary to build the strength to live with it.

According to various recent statistics, export earnings are playing a major role in overcoming the effects of hyperthermia. In Corona too, the export sector has grown by 15 percent in the last financial year.

And in the first three months of the current financial year, exports have increased by 11 percent. This has given impetus to the recovery of the overall economy of the country.

According to the statistics, the country's economy has grown by 3 and a half percent in the fiscal year 2019-20. The temporary growth has been 5 percent. Revenue growth has risen by about 18 percent, which experts say is a sign of a return to business.

Meanwhile, remittance income has slowed down in the last few months but rose to a record 36 per cent in the last financial year. Foreign exchange reserves are now over US$ 46 billion.

According to a World Bank statistic, Bangladesh will achieve even higher growth in the current financial year. The World Bank has forecast 6.9 percent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to the latest World Economic Outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh's per capita GDP in 2021 will be $ 2,139. On the other hand, India's per capita GDP will be US$ 2,117. As such, Bangladesh will overtake India.

The World Bank has signaled that Bangladesh's economy is heading for higher growth again after overcoming the Corona crisis. The company has forecast that the gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 6.4 percent in the current fiscal year 2021-22.

Bangladesh will have the highest growth after Maldives and India.

According to the report, the Maldives will have the highest growth in this fiscal year - 11 percent. In India it will be 6.3 percent. After that Bangladesh is 7.4 percent.

Bangladesh's GDP growth could increase further to 6.9 percent in the next 2022-23 fiscal year, the World Bank report said.

The World Bank said Bangladesh's GDP growth could be 5.1 percent in the current financial year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), a Manila-based development agency, said in its latest report Bangladesh will achieve 6.8 percent GDP growth in 2021-22.

The Bangladesh government has set a GDP growth target of 7.2 percent for the current fiscal year.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has released a provisional estimate of GDP growth for the fiscal year 2020-21, which has increased by 5.47 percent.

Although the government set a target of 8.2 percent growth in the budget for the last 2019-20 fiscal year, it was revised to 7.1 percent as the epidemic situation was critical.

However, due to the impact of the pandemic, Bangladesh's GDP growth in that fiscal year fell to 3.51 percent, the lowest in three decades.

Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Ahsan H Mansur said, "Our economic activities are increasing. The previous stage will not go easily. It will take a year for the countries of the world that are better than us to return to normal.

"We will take that time too. Now making the economy sustainable is a big challenge for the government."

For this some new initiatives have to be taken.

"Now we have to think first about production, trade and foreign investment without thinking about growth. Remittances and exports are helping our economy. Our new export orders are also coming. In all respects, we are trying to turn around," he said.









