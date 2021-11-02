SSC candidates to be given priority in vaccination: Dipu

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the candidates of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be inoculated on priority basis during the ongoing vaccination campaign for school students.

The sooner the vaccination programme will be successful, the sooner it will be possible to launch full-fledged academic

activities, said the minister while inaugurating the vaccination campaign for students aged between 12-17 at the Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital on Monday.

The vaccination campaign would be taken far by the beginning of the new year and the academic activities could be launched, the minister hoped.

She said the SSC candidates will be inoculated first as the exams are scheduled to be started from November 14.

However, students from other classes will also get their jabs simultaneously.

She added that considering the enthusiasm of students and demands from the guardians for vaccination, the education and the health ministries jointly started vaccination activities for students aged between 12-17.

Education Secretary Mahbub Hossain, DGHS Director Prof Khurshid Alam were present at the programme which was presided over by Md Lokman Miah, secretary of the Health Service Divisions.





