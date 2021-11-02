49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted, action soon

As many as 49 e-commerce platforms have been blacklisted and legal actions recommended against them, according to the Commerce Ministry.

AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary and Coordinator of the Committee, gave this information after the second meeting of the committee in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Commerce at the secretariat on Monday.

Safiquzzaman said the committee had been formed with a mandate on seven issues to restructure the e-commerce sector.

The committee will

recommend ways to solve the problem and find a way out. "We were given one month to submit the report to the Cabinet Division," he said.

He added that the e-commerce platforms will officially be able to register in a month and will be provided with unique business identification numbers within two months of registration.

Responding to queries on Tk214 crore currently stuck in the payment gateways, the additional secretary said they will write to the Home Ministry to de-freeze the funds blocked by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The government launched a crack-down on e-commerce platforms after consumer complaints of not receiving products despite paying in advance.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Chairperson Shamima Nasrin are currently in jail while law enforcers have also arrested top officials of E-Orange, Dhamaka and Ring-ID.

In order to protect the interest of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the e-commerce companies which include the introduction of escrow services.

