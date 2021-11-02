Video
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted, action soon

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent 

As many as 49 e-commerce platforms have been blacklisted and legal actions recommended against them, according to the Commerce Ministry.
AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary and Coordinator of the Committee, gave this information after the second meeting of the committee in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Commerce at the secretariat on Monday.
Safiquzzaman said the committee had been formed with a mandate on seven issues to restructure the e-commerce sector.
The committee will
recommend ways to solve the problem and find a way out. "We were given one month to submit the report to the Cabinet Division," he said.
The names of the firms will be forwarded to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), said Additional Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, who heads the recently-formed cabinet committee on e-commerce.
His remarks came on Monday, after the second meeting of the 15-member high level panel.
The committee will file its report to the Cabinet Division by November 11, said Shafiquzzaman.
He added that the e-commerce platforms will officially be able to register in a month and will be provided with unique business identification numbers within two months of registration.
Responding to queries on Tk214 crore currently stuck in the payment gateways, the additional secretary said they will write to the Home Ministry to de-freeze the funds blocked by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The government launched a crack-down on e-commerce platforms after consumer complaints of not receiving products despite paying in advance.
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Chairperson Shamima Nasrin are currently in jail while law enforcers have also arrested top officials of E-Orange, Dhamaka and Ring-ID.
In order to protect the interest of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the e-commerce companies which include the introduction of escrow services.
"I have received a list of 19 from one organization, 17 from another and 13 from another," he said.
"We have decided at today's meeting that we will coordinate these and give them to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit."
They will search the bank account of the accused organization from the list. The transaction accounts of these institutions will be available in the next one week.
Another meeting of the committee will be held on November 9, the Additional Secretary said, adding that the accounts of the three listed companies will be presented at that meeting.
The list will be submitted to the cabinet department on November 11 after checking and sorting the information.
Asked about the amount of money of the companies whose names have been mentioned, he said, "I will ask our intelligence unit for that information."
The number of institutions may be more than 19. After adjusting the list three, I will just seal it and send it to Bangladesh Bank.


