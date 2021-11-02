

Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review: Dr Zahid

"We've received madam's (Khaleda's) biopsy report and it has been sent aboard for a review," Zahid told UNB on Monday.

He said the BNP chief is being treated in line with the biopsy report.

Zahid, however, declined to give further details about the results of the report. "We shouldn't make any comment on the results now without having the review report."

He said Khaleda's condition is a bit better now with normal temperature.

A senior BNP leader, wishing anonymity, said Khaleda's biopsy report was sent to both the USA and the UK for a review to remove some confusion about the results.

On October 25, the BNP

chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she has a small lump in one part of her body.

Dr Zahid said the medical board at the Evercare Hospital gave the opinion that 76-year-old Khaleda needs treatment at a dedicated advanced centre abroad as she has been suffering from various health complications.

On October 12, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment under a medical board formed earlier. Her doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.

On April 27, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems. -UNB









