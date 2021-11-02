Video
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:55 PM
Home Front Page

Vaccination of school, college students starts in capital

Under 12 kids won't be vaccinated now

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

A student receives Covid-19 vaccine at Motijheel Ideal School and College after inauguration of the vaccination programme for students aged between 12 to 17 years of age on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Vaccination programme against coronavirus has started for school and college students aged 12 to 17 years in the capital.
Children under the age of 12 will not be vaccinated now, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while inaugurating the vaccination programme for students at Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital on Monday.
"The programme will be launched across the country in phases. Currently, eight schools in the capital have been selected as
vaccination centres. Five thousand children will be vaccinated daily in each of the eight centres. Work is underway to increase administration of 10 lakh doses of vaccine every day. It will start in a few days," the Health Minister said.
"There is no vaccine crisis for students. They are being inoculated with Pfizer vaccine. So far we have received 96 lakh doses of this vaccine. Of this, 14 lakh doses have been administrated. Some 82 lakh doses will be administrated to the students. Several more vaccines are in the pipeline. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that they will provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in the future. Those will be administrated to children at district and upazila level. Three crore doses of vaccine will be required to vaccinate all students across the country.
"The complexity of preserving the Pfizer vaccine has been solved. We believe we can administer it in the village level too," Zahid Maleque said.
The Health Minister assured arranging vaccination for all
Education Minister Dipu Moni, Secretary of the Health Service Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lokman Hossain Miah, Secretary of the Ministry of Education Mahbub Hossain, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Khurshid Alam, and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller were present at the ceremony.


