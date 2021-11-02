Low-lying island countries want COP26 to address their risks

Nazim Hassan, a Maldives climate activist participating in the COP26 climate conference, said that addressing the needs of low-lying islands and most vulnerable countries should be vital for the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow.

"Because today sea level rise is worsening in my country and we are receiving periodic flooding from storm surge. We are also facing a scarcity of freshwater for drinking and other purposes," he added on the sidelines of the climate conference on Monday.

He also noted that rising seas pose a looming threat to homes and poses environmental challenges on the Islands, such as persistent flooding from waves often generated by storms far away.

"Already we have witnessed a series of evacuation of more than 1,600 people from their homes and damages to more than 500 housings," he added.

The impact of climate change has extended its bad impact especially the low-lying island countries which are sounding the alarm and are gradually coming to the frontline to face the terrifying impacts.

Like Mahati, Snigdha Shamima Ahmed, an NGO worker from Social Development Services, a Bangladesh based Local NGO, said that like many other vulnerable countries

of climate change, Bangladesh is also facing erratic weather pattern.

"Such erratic weather pattern causes various impacts on our agriculture due to extreme salinity and also other weather consequences. So we want climate justice from those who are responsible for such situation," she said.

However, when asked what are their expectations, as a vulnerable country from the world leaders. She said that new commitments are expected from the world leaders to tackle climate change.

"I also came to know that some decisions would come at the COP26 conference like protecting more people from the impact of climate change by funding coastal defence systems.

She also noted that she wants fulfillment of a pledge to provide US$100bn( roughly equivalent to £73bn at current exchange rates) each year in finance to help reduce emissions and to adapt to climate change.

Acknowledge the loss and damage that we have experienced and endured, such as the effects of rising sea level of frequent flooding.

However, a journalist Betty Nizam from Indonesia, said that developing countries have historically contributed a very small proportion of the damaging emissions that drive climate change.

"Currently the richest 1 per cent of the global population account for more than twice the combined emissions of the poorest 50 per cent,"

She also noted that these climate victim countries are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather because they are generally more dependent on the natural environment for food and jobs, and they do not have sufficient money to migrate, she said.

In 2009, richer countries committed to finding $100bn a year by 2020 from public and private sources, to address the needs of developing countries.

Expressing her doubts if the responsible countries would keep their pledges, she said that till now the total commitments had only reached $80bn by 2019 and now she feels it is unlikely to be met the $100bn target before 2023.

The money is to help pay for measures to reduce dangerous emissions and protect from the effects of extreme weather, such as better flood defence system and investment in renewable energy sources.

In 2009, richer countries committed to findings $100bn a year by 2020 from public and private sources, to address the needs of developing countries.

However the meeting in Glasgow from October 31 to 12 November could lead to major changes to our everyday lives, said Menuka Shastri, an environment activist from Nepal. She said that the world leaders and also policymakers from each country must agree and act accordingly to keep global warming 'well below' 2C above pre-industrial levels and try to keep it to 1.5C, so that we the climate vulnerable countries can save our lives by avoiding climate catastrophe.

"The responsible countries must understand that we need money to help reduce our emission and cope with climate change," she said.

Referring to the major polluters including China, India, Australia and Brazil, she said these countries must come forward to take effective steps and also make an outline of their climate commitments to control current climate impacts.











