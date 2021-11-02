Climate at one minute to midnight: Johnson

GLASGOW, Nov 1: COP26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises. Boris Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has "long since run down the clock on climate change" and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at "one minute to midnight".

However the first morning

was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines. China's president, Xi Jinping, will address the climate conference in the form of a written statement on Monday, according to an official schedule, but will not be attending.

Russia's Vladimir Putin will also be absent and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan flew home from the G20 meeting in Rome rather than take part. Meanwhile climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wasn't even invited by the organisers to join the conference.

Johnson urged world leaders attending the UN climate change conference in Glasgow to commit to cutting carbon emissions, warning efforts to halt runaway global warming will fail if they do not. "If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails," he told a news conference after a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome, where they agreed a target to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

COP26 president Alok Sharma opened the two-week summit in Scotland's biggest city earlier on Sunday, saying the talks were the "last, best hope" to keep that target alive. -AFP







