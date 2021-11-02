Recognise our needs, Hasina to rich nations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the rich countries for immediate recognition of the need for funds as Bangladesh and other countries face an adverse impact of climate change.

She says 48 poorer nations, who are members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, are exposed to the worst despite the fact they account for only 5 per cent of global carbon emission.

Climate change poses "fundamental threats to our lives and livelihoods" which could be negated by adequate and promised financing alongside technology transfer by richer nations, said Hasina, head of the CVF, BSS reports.

She was speaking at a CVF-Commonwealth high-level panel discussion on climate prosperity partnership on the sidelines of COP26, United Nations climate change conference, in Glasgow on Monday.

"Our (CVF nations') vulnerability and necessity for adequate climate finance and technology transfer must be recognised by the international community," she said.

The prime minister said the industrialised countries that account for most of global carbon emission need to fulfil "their obligations to support us in our efforts to cope with the effects of climate change".

A common position of the climate summit could help the poorer nations secure the $100 billion annual financing to fight the effects of climate

change as promised in the 2015 Paris summit.

The financing must be in addition to the existing and future overseas development assistance, she said. Bangladesh has pushed for 50 percent of the fund for adaptation and the rest for mitigation.

Hasina is the incumbent chair of the CVF which unites developing nations from Africa, Asia and Latin America while the grouping wants countries to ramp up their plans for emission cuts at every annual UN climate summit through to 2025.

The CVF campaigns to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.

But close to 50 of 190 countries, which signed the accord, are yet to submit new or updated emissions reduction goals and among those who submitted their plans, a few large emitters show low -- or no -- fresh ambition.

Hasina said Bangladesh is often referred to as the "Ground Zero" for adverse impacts of climate change and despite its vulnerabilities and resource crunch, it has taken exemplary initiatives to tackle climate change. It also submitted an ambitious and updated Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The prime minister asked the COP26 to find pragmatic, inclusive and locally-led solutions alongside a joint move of CVF and the Commonwealth countries to implement the Paris Agreement in tackling the climate change onslaughts, according to the BSS report. She reminded the world leaders that climate change is a global and cross-border issue now and no country is immune from its "grave consequences" while the COVID-19 pandemic proved the crucial need for effective cooperation and collaboration, and robust, bold and responsive actions.

