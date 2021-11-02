Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Recognise our needs, Hasina to rich nations

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the rich countries for immediate recognition of the need for funds as Bangladesh and other countries face an adverse impact of climate change.
She says 48 poorer nations, who are members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, are exposed to the worst despite the fact they account for only 5 per cent of global carbon emission.
Climate change poses "fundamental threats to our lives and livelihoods" which could be negated by adequate and promised financing alongside technology transfer by richer nations, said Hasina, head of the CVF, BSS reports.
She was speaking at a CVF-Commonwealth high-level panel discussion on climate prosperity partnership on the sidelines of COP26, United Nations climate change conference, in Glasgow on Monday.
"Our (CVF nations') vulnerability and necessity for adequate climate finance and technology transfer must be recognised by the international community," she said.
The prime minister said the industrialised countries that account for most of global carbon emission need to fulfil "their obligations to support us in our efforts to cope with the effects of climate change".
A common position of the climate summit could help the poorer nations secure the $100 billion annual financing to fight the effects of climate
change as promised in the 2015 Paris summit.
The financing must be in addition to the existing and future overseas development assistance, she said. Bangladesh has pushed for 50 percent of the fund for adaptation and the rest for mitigation.
Hasina is the incumbent chair of the CVF which unites developing nations from Africa, Asia and Latin America while the grouping wants countries to ramp up their plans for emission cuts at every annual UN climate summit through to 2025.
The CVF campaigns to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.
But close to 50 of 190 countries, which signed the accord, are yet to submit new or updated emissions reduction goals and among those who submitted their plans, a few large emitters show low -- or no -- fresh ambition.
Hasina said Bangladesh is often referred to as the "Ground Zero" for adverse impacts of climate change and despite its vulnerabilities and resource crunch, it has taken exemplary initiatives to tackle climate change. It also submitted an ambitious and updated Nationally Determined Contributions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The prime minister asked the COP26 to find pragmatic, inclusive and locally-led solutions alongside a joint move of CVF and the Commonwealth countries to implement the Paris Agreement in tackling the climate change onslaughts, according to the BSS report. She reminded the world leaders that climate change is a global and cross-border issue now and no country is immune from its "grave consequences" while the COVID-19 pandemic proved the crucial need for effective cooperation and collaboration, and robust, bold and responsive actions.
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England virtually seal T20 World Cup semi spot
Covid-19: 2 die, 214 detected in 24 hours
Economy shows signs of turnaround, say experts
SSC candidates to be given priority in vaccination: Dipu
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted, action soon
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review: Dr Zahid
Vaccination of school, college students starts in capital
Low-lying island countries want COP26 to address their risks


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft