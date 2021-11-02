Video
We are digging our own graves: UN chief to COP26

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GLASGOW, Nov 1:  The COP26 climate summit must act to "save humanity" and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, warning that currently "we are digging our own graves". Top on his list of summit priorities, the United Nations Secretary-General said countries must keep the Paris deal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.
Calling for decarbonisation of global economies and the phase out of coal,
he said world leaders need "maximum ambition" to make the summit a success. "It's time to say: enough," Guterres told world leaders gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference.  
"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves." Tensions are running high at the summit over funding shortfalls and unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines that prevented some delegates from attending.
Guterres called on rich nations to meet their promises of providing $100 billion a year in climate funding for poorer nations.  He also urged global leaders to do more to protect vulnerable communities, adding that nearly four billion people suffered climate-related disasters over the last decade. "That devastation will only grow," he added.
Across 25 UN climate conferences since 1995, only twice have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to confront the spectre of global warming. As they do so again Monday in Glasgow, an unspoken question looms: Copenhagen or Paris?    
Will COP26, in other words, more closely resemble the Danish diplomatic debacle of 2009, or the triumph that six years later led to the first climate treaty in which all nations vowed to shrink their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth's rising temperature?
Either way, few would doubt that the hope of keeping the planet livable for future generations rests squarely in their hands. Something else is certain, according to a mountain of scientific evidence: the world has dithered for so long that half-measures will not do.    -AFP


