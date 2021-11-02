Deduct under trial confinement from jail term: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday said in a judgement that the term any convict has served in jail during trial proceedings will be deducted from the total term of his/her imprisonment.

The five-member virtual Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the order after disposing of an appeal filed by Md Younus Ali, a convict, who challenged a High Court verdict that sentenced him to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The apex court also asked the jail authorities to release Younus Ali from jail if he has already served life imprisonment in the case filed against him.

The Appellate Division asked the home ministry to take necessary steps in this regard.

Lawyer Golam Abbas Chowdhury Dulal argued for accused Younus Ali while Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the State.

According to Section 35A

(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the tenure of any convict serving in jail during trial is supposed to be deducted from the total imprisonment handed down by the court concerned to him or her in the case.

The section says, 'Except in the case of an offence punishable only with death, when any court finds an accused guilty of an offence and, upon conviction, sentences such accused to any term of imprisonment, simple or rigorous, it shall deduct from the sentence of imprisonment, the total period the accused may have been in custody in the meantime, in connection with that offence'.

Adv Golam Abbas Chowdhury Dulal said a lower court had sentenced Younus Ali to death in the case. The High Court has commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment during this time his client already served 26 years in jail.

Younus then filed an appeal with the SC seeking release from jail claiming that he has already suffered in jail for 26 years.

The SC in a verdict in Ataur Mridha vs Bangladesh case said life imprisonment means 30 years in jail and a convict awarded such a sentence should get remission of seven and a half years as per the laws.





