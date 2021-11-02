Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air continues to be ‘unhealthy’ as winter approaches

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Dhaka occupied the 4th position on Monday morning in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) score was 178 around 09.44 am, indicating that the quality was unhealthy.
Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi and Croatia's Zagreb occupied the first three slots with AQI scores of 398, 220 and 197 respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups of people like children and elderly population.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy during winter and improves during monsoon.
A report by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank in March 2019 pointed out that the three main sources of air pollution in Dhaka "are brick kilns, fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites". Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air continues to be ‘unhealthy’ as winter approaches
BUET dorms to reopen Nov 10
Online bullying serious problem for 85pc of Bangladesh youths: Survey
12 RU students get dean’s award
DU will play spontaneous role to achieve SDGs: VC
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
RU may turn to UGC to improve food options for students


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft