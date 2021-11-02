Video
BUET dorms to reopen Nov 10

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

After an 18-month-long pandemic-induced closure, the authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have decided to reopen its dormitories for undergraduate students from November 10. Besides, in-person classes will resume on 13 November.
This decision came from the Academic Session Review Committee's meeting held Sunday. The Vice Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder chaired the meeting while Pro Vice Chancellor, faculty deans, department Chairs, and hall provosts were also present.
Only vaccinated undergraduate students will be allowed to check in at dorms, after showing proof of at least a single dose of a Covid vaccine.
Shahid Smriti Hall, dedicated for the post-graduate students, will be reopened later. Dr Mizanur Rahman, Director of Student Welfare (DSW) of the university, confirmed that to UNB. The exams of post-graduate students will be held online. After that, this dorm will reopen, he added.
Dr Mizanur Rahman also confirmed that about 82 percent of BUET students have already got a single dose of Covid vaccine and nearly 68 percent have completed their course. Like other educational institutions, BUET dorms also had remained shut since March 18 last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.     -UNB


