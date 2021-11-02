Increased international climate funds essential

While addressing the COP 26 summit at Scotland's Glasgow, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) has stressed the need for increased financing for the survival of the most vulnerable countries from the adverse impacts of climate change. We are in complete agreement with the PM's call.



The Bangladesh PM also clarified by quoting the IMF report on the sad reality of climate financing - between $6 trillion and $10 trillion needs to be invested over the next decade to green our economies. And most CVF members are least developed, low or at best middle-income developing nations. These countries need urgent support through both funding and expertise to help devise adaptation strategies to counter the effects of climate change.



The point, however, following more than two dozens of COP summits to have held in various parts of the world for over two decades - stakeholders now urgently need to take action and fund solutions to mitigate climate change impacts, pave the way to a low-carbon economy by lowering greenhouse gas emissions - provide greater access to clean energy solutions, and more.



Most importantly, the need for climate finance is more urgent now than ever before. Greater funding for CVF countries will enable them to move from climate vulnerability to climate prosperity. That will be good for 48 countries in a perilous state right now including Bangladesh, but also for all those facing increasing threats. It is quite simply the appropriate thing to do.



As far as Bangladesh is concerned, the vast and low-lying Delta region of the country, home to and food basket for more than 160 million people is being poisoned by saltwater infiltration and may soon become infertile wasteland. Global warming and rising sea level has only added more woe to climate related disasters. Moreover, irregular weather patterns with frequent devastating storms, increased salinity, landslides, drought and lengthy heated summer in the country is resulting in increased climate refugees crowding our major cities from the coastal region.



However, it is encouraging to note that as a country we are already sharing best practices and adaptation knowledge with other climate-vulnerable countries. More to it, the government's long term vision also includes its experience of adopting the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, which aims to ensure funds are used to promote green growth. The country's investment focus is also on resilient infrastructure and renewable energy.



In conclusion, despite all national efforts Bangladesh alone cannot effectively cope with intensifying adverse effects of climate change - unless the world's major polluters come forward to aid us and other vulnerable countries with increasing funds. We expect the world leaders to take our PM's call in the COP 26 summit with due sincerity.



It is time to act.