Bad effects of TikTok videos

Dear Sir

Everyone knows about the TikTok videos. Through it is created for entertainment but it generates violence among the people in some cases. It cannot always provide healthy entertainment.



Youth, students, teenagers are impacted by it. The tiktokers hairstyle, the gesture is defamatory--those go against our culture and norms. It blindly imports foreign culture, harming our value system. In some videos smoking and taking alcohol is seen as regular and normal matter. These videos have no any didactic aspects. There is no educational content in the videos except arrogance and shamelessness. But adolescents are spending more time on these apps, wasting valuable time. On the other hand, their attitudes, manners, norms, and ethics etc are also getting affected while morality is being eliminated. It is supposed that students will concentrate on their study and extra curriculum activities--increasing skills. Instead of that, they are wasting time. Individually the many of the tiktokers create a lot of heinous events. But teenagers can't comprehend this matter.



Owing to their unethical videos and encouraging a phonograph in Indonesia, Pakistan has banned the TikTok videos. To prevent the nation from such a cruse government should also take similar decision. Bangladesh should take a step or implement some restrictions so that the youngsters are safe from bad effects of TikTok.

Rezaul Korim

Student of Jagannath University