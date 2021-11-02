Video
Home Countryside

School shifted in fear of erosion at Bagha

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Our Correspondent

The shifting of Chakrajapur Government Primary School building taking place at Bagha on Sunday in fear of erosion by the Padma River. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 1: Chakrajapur Government Primary School in Bagha Upazila of the district is being shifted to other place in fear of erosion by the Padma River.
The shifting of the school house and furniture was started on Sunday morning.  
Head Teacher of the school Mujibur Rahman said, the school was established in 1973; so far it has been shifted three times; and it is now being shifted again.
There are 184 students in the school. In 2019-2020 fiscal year, the three-room tin-shed school house was built at Tk 40 lakh. The school was closed amid corona, and it has been reopened. But class-taking was not resumed as Padma has started erosion. "We are in tension with students. Taking permission from the authority, the school house is broken to be shifted," he added.
"Even we are getting no land for raising a new house," he maintained.
Chairman of Chakrajapur Union Azizul Azam said, "I have turned houseless myself due to erosion by the Padma. In last few years, over 200 bighas of land of my family were eroded. Now my house is being shifted."



