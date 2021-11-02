School shifted in fear of erosion at Bagha



The shifting of Chakrajapur Government Primary School building taking place at Bagha on Sunday in fear of erosion by the Padma River. photo: observer

The shifting of the school house and furniture was started on Sunday morning.

Head Teacher of the school Mujibur Rahman said, the school was established in 1973; so far it has been shifted three times; and it is now being shifted again.

There are 184 students in the school. In 2019-2020 fiscal year, the three-room tin-shed school house was built at Tk 40 lakh. The school was closed amid corona, and it has been reopened. But class-taking was not resumed as Padma has started erosion. "We are in tension with students. Taking permission from the authority, the school house is broken to be shifted," he added.

"Even we are getting no land for raising a new house," he maintained.

