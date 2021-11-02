10 shops gutted by fire at Kabirhat

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI, Nov 1: At least 10 shops were gutted by fire in Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Ledu Companirhat area under Ghoshbag Union in the upazila at around 2:45am.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop at Hazi Babul Market and engulfed the adjacent shops soon.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze with the help of locals.

According to the victims, the loss of Jamjam Hardwar is about Tk 1 crore, Al-Madina Pharmacy Tk 30 lakh, Shahadat Crockeries Tk 10 lakh, Mizan Telecom Tk 8 lakh, Kamal Fruits and Confectionary Tk 3 lakh, Harun Telecom Tk 8 lakh, and some other shops Tk 12 lakh.

Kabirhat Fire Service Station Acting Officer Md Nur Alam confirmed the fire incident.



