Seven killed, 12 injured in road mishaps in five dists

Seven people including three women have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Gazipur, Rangamati, Noakhali, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two people including a young girl were killed and several others injured as a passenger-laden bus overturned in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Kona, 20, daughter of Mostafa Kamal, a resident of Taltali Village in the upazila. She was going to Dhaka to sit for the admission test at University of Dhaka. The identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Saukhin Paribahan' overturned after losing its control over the steering while overtaking another vehicle in Memberbari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 10am, which left its passenger Kona and the unidentified pedestrian dead on the spot and some other passengers of the bus injured. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mauna Highway Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was seriously injured in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday.

The injured person is Anil Kanti Nath, 55.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Shitarghat area at around 12pm, which left its driver critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital.

Kaptai PS OC Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Noyan Sutradhar, 45, and Chandona Rani Sutradhar, 21; residents of Sahajadpur Village under Sirajpur Union in the upazila.

Details of the injured could not be known immediately.

Eyewitnesses said a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction on a bypass road in Basirhat Municipality area at 3pm, which left the duo dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

However, police seized the covered van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Companiganj PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwara, 50, wife of Izam Uddin, a resident of Asheqpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Anwara was returning home after taking the vaccine for coronavirus in the morning.

A passenger-laden bus of 'Omi Paribahan' hit her in Birgram Bazar area on the Natore-Bogura Highway at around 10am while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Shajahanpur PS Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people including a woman have been killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Sultana, 40, wife of Anwar Hossain of Rohanpur Municipality in Gomastapur Upazila of the district, and Mehedi Hasan, 40, son of Kitab Uddin of Aganar Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon.

Rohanpur Fire Service Station sources said a tractor hit a mahindra (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction in Rangpur area on the Rohanpur-Adda Road at around 8pm, which left two people dead on the spot and eight others injured.







