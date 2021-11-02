Video
93 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total of 93 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Kishoreganj, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 92 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 46 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.
Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, 18 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, the arrested have been sent to jail following court orders, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 46 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.
Among the arrestees, 22 had arrest warrant, 19 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, the arrested have been sent to jail following court orders, the official added.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with firearm in Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested person is Azam Khan Pavel, 22, son of Gius Uddin, a resident of Bagpara Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Fulbaria area and arrested him along with one shooter gun and one round of bullet.
A case under the Arms Acts was filed against him with Bajitpur Police Station in this connection, the official added.


