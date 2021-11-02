Video
Home Countryside

Minor girl drowns in Chandpur

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Nov 1: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Arowa Akter, 2, daughter of Md Arif Hossain, a resident of Purbo Kazigaon Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arowa slipped into the pond while playing on its bank when her parents were busy with domestic works.
Later, the family members started searching and spotted her floating on water. After rescuing from the pond, they rushed her to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request
Officer-in-Charge of Haziganj Police Station Md Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.


