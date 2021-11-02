Video
Home Countryside

Mahila Parishad Ends Fortnight Programmes In Pirojpur

‘Steps taken for betterment of women across country’

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

The concluding session of fortnight programmes of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad held in its office conference room in Pirojpur Town on Sunday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Nov 1: Bangladesh is the role model of women development because of women-friendly government.
Many progressive and development steps have been taken across the country for the betterment of women and children; these are examples in the world.
The comments were made by speakers at the concluding session of fortnight programmes of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad in the district. The session was held on Sunday evening in its office conference room in the town.
The speakers also said, police, civil society, and civil administrations are working together to mainstream disadvantages women; and as cross-cutting issue in development arena, women's issues are implied in all development agenda.
President of the organisation Monika Mondal chaired the concluding programme. It was attended as chief guest by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Bar).
Deputy Director of Woman and Child Affairs Directorate Md Jakir Hossain and Press Club Convener Goutam Roy Chowdhury were present as special guests.
Among others, Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, cultural activist Khaled Abu, Municipal Councillor Abdus Salam Baten, NGO activist Moinul Ahsan Munna, and Panel Lawyer of the organisation Dilip Majhe were present.
General Secretary Salma Rahman Happi delivered the welcome address, and Organizing Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena conducted the session.





