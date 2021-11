Locals formed a human chain in front of Bijoynagar Police Station in Brahmanbaria

















Locals formed a human chain in front of Bijoynagar Police Station in Brahmanbaria on Monday, demanding arrest of and exemplary punishment for those involved in attempting to rape a housewife. Earlier, Rafiqul Islam Faruk and Shafiq Mia entered the house of Shamsnahanhar, wife of Mannaf Mia, in Binnighat Uttar Para Village in the upazila on October 23 and tried to rape her. photo: observer