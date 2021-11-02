Video
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Mostakin Mandol, 16, was the son of Ashraf Mandol, a resident of Saratail Village in the upazila. He was a candidate for the SSC examination from Saratail Muslim High School this year.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mostakin had an addiction of playing mobile phone game.
However, he was playing game on his mobile phone in the morning.
His mother and sister prohibited him to play the game due to the examination.
At that time, Mostakin had an altercation with his mother and sister over the matter.
Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 11:30am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Ullapara Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Ullapara Model PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila.
Deceased Khadiza Bibi, 50, was the wife of Majnu Hawlader, a resident of Joysree Village in the upazila.
Locals and the deceased's family sources said Khadiza had been mentally unstable for long. She attempted to commit suicide several times before, but failed.
However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house on the day.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
On the other hand, a young man reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Sujon Goldar, 26, son of Dulal Goldar, was a resident of Ward No. 8 in Shikarpur Village of the upazila.
Local sources said Sujon was a drug addict.
However, he drank poison in the area on the day, and died soon after the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


