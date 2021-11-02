Sheikh Russell School building opens at RU

RAJSHAHI, Nov 1: The new building of Sheikh Russell Model School in Rajshahi University (RU) was opened on Sunday morning.

It was virtually inaugurated by Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni on Sunday at 11am.

Among others, RU Vice-Chancellor Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chowdhury Md Zakaria were present at the function.

On September 10 in 2014, former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid laid the foundation stone of the school. On July 5 last year, the construction work of the four-storey building on 1.3 acres of land, adjacent to the Zuberi Building, began at about Tk 11.77 crore.

Dhaka-based construction company Development Design Consultant Limited (DDC) designed the school Bhaban, while 'Sikdar Construction and Builders' constructed it under the supervision of the University Engineering Department.

In addition to the conventional facilities, the state-of-the-art school included a library, laboratory, computer lab, common room, sports room, fire-protection system, vast playground, Bangabandhu Corner and waiting room for parents.

A total of 1,000 students will be able to attend classes in the school.





