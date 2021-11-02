Thrust on making youths skilled to be self-reliant



Distribution of youth loan cheques was held at Subarnachar Upazila Parishad auditorium in Noakhali on Monday to mark the National Youth Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Dokkha Juba, Sammridha Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Bogura, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Noakhali and Mymensingh.

Local administration and Department of Youth Development (DYD) jointly organized these programmes, with a view to calling for turning youths into productive workforces through ensuring science and technology-based modern education and training to build a developed Bangladesh.

KHULNA: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the city.

District administration and DYD jointly organized the programme.

Khulna DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of the District DYD Md Mostakuzzaman presided over the meeting.

Khulna City Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) MDA Babul Rana and Freedom Fighter Alamgir Kabir, among others, were also present at the programme.

DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, in his speech, underscored the need for ensuring peaceful, equitable and impermeable development for the youths to achieve the targets of transforming the country into a developed one by 2041 and United Nations (UN) declared Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He discussed massive steps taken by the government to turn youths into skilled workforces to make them self-reliant through own initiatives, entrepreneurships and income-generation activities.

Besides, cheques and certificates were also distributed among the youths at that time.

BOGURA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include essay writing competition, sports competition for physically disabled people, prize giving ceremony, distribution of cheques among the youths and holding discussion meeting.

District administration and DYD jointly organized the programmes.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while District DYD DD Tofazzal Hossain presided over the programmes.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Majnu and its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, among others, were also present at that time.

Cheques of Tk 73 lakh were distributed among 141 youths of 12 upazilas in the district at the programme.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, District Administration and DYD jointly organized a two-day long programme in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in the Hall Room of the Juba Bhaban in the town on Monday.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while District DYD DD Md Matiar Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Rocket, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali and Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, cheques and certificates were distributed among the youths.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Youth Development Office premises in the town in the morning.

Different social and cultural organizations took part in it.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the occasion.

Additional DC Md Nazmul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while District DYD DD Farzana Pervin presided over the meeting.

District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Besides, cheques and certificates were distributed among the youths.

A tree plantation programme was also arranged on the day.

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Subarnachar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district at around 12pm.

Upazila administration and DYD jointly organised the meeting with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Chaiti Sarbabidya in the chair.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Bahar Chowdhury, Upazila DYD Officer Md Abdul Mannan, Project Implementation Officer Md Kawsar Alam and Women Affairs Officer ATM Md Mahitul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, cheques of Tk 2 lakh were distributed among the youths and certificates among 10 young trainees in the upazila.

Besides, a tree plantation programme was also arranged on the upazila parishad premises marking the day.

GAFARGAON, MYMENINGH: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Gafargaon Upazila.

A discussion meeting was held at Gafargaon Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town in the morning with UNO Md Tajul Islam in the chair.

Upazila administration and DYD jointly organized the meeting.

Ashraf Uddin Badal, Upazila Female Vice -Chairman Reshma Akter, Nazmul Haque Dhali, District Juba League leader Delwar Hossain Ripon, Upazila Juba League Convener M Salauddin Palash and Upazila Women Affairs Official Khaleda Akter, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later, cheques and certificates were distributed among the youths in the upazila.









