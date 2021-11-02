Video
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor and cold affected people of the country at a programme in Prime Minister's Office recently.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through virtual platform from Ganabhaban. Among others, President of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with Representatives of other Banks were also present on the occasion.


Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) of IFIC Bank, Shah Md. Moinuddin and M Nurul Hasnat jointly handing over token blankets to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister at an event held at the Prime Minister's Office.


First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) donated 1,25,000 pcs of blankets. Mohammed Abdul Maleque, Vice-Chairman of FSIBL is handing over the sample blanket to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister.


Southeast Bank Ltd donated 75,000 (Seventy-Five Thousand) pieces of blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Dr. Ahmed Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary receiving blankets on behalf of Prime Minister from M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited in a program in Prime Minister's Office.


Monzurur Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd is handing over blankets to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary at Prime Minister's Office in the city recently. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd. was also present.


Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) donated 75,000 pieces of blankets to PM's Relief Fund.  PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus is receiving the blankets from EBL Directors Mir Nasir Hossain and Ruslan Nasir at a function held in PMO.


AB Bank Ltd donated 50,000 blankets. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director and Shafiqul Alam,Director of AB Bank Limited handing over a sample blanket to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.


