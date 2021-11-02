Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 : Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.
In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42.
In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.
As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.35 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.
Earlier, a source told ANI that the ministry of petroleum and natural gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.
"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source.    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
India petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day
DBH posts 49pc profit growth
Ryanair loss narrows sharply as skies reopen
NBR publishes draft of Income Tax Act
'BD may sign free trade deal with major trading partners'
Gold stuck in a range as investors look ahead to Fed meet
Foodpanda launches ‘pandago’ for quick delivery


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft