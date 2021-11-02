Video
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:52 PM
Home Business

DBH posts 49pc profit growth

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH), the only AAA rated financial institution for last sixteen years, posted 49% net profit growth for the first 9 months of 2021 compared to same period of last year.
Since inception in 1996, for the last 25 years the company worked as a specialized housing finance institution and registered commendable growth in creating home ownership in the country, says a press release.
DBH posted net profit before tax of Tk. 132.39 crore and net profit after tax of Tk. 81.12 crore for the January-September,2021 period, registering 36% growth in Profit Before Tax and 49% growth in profit after Tax from corresponding period of previous year.
DBH has a solid Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 25% and Return of Equity (ROE) stands at 16% as on 30th September, 2021. Its earning per share (EPS) for the period stands at BDT 4.58 for the period which was BDT 3.08 in last year.
In the Board Meeting of the company held recently, the Board of Directors approved the proposal to increase the authorized capital of the company from Tk. 200 crore to Tk. 400 crore.
The Directors also approved the proposal for name change of the company from "Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd." to "DBH Finance PLC". Both the decisions are subject to approval from regulatory authorities and general shareholders.


