Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:52 PM
'BD may sign free trade deal with major trading partners'

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said Bangladesh may sign Free Trade Agreement and Preferential Trade Agreement with country's potential trading partners after graduation from LDC status.
It may be signed with EU countries, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia etc. But averaging duty structure on both sides is a critical thing before signing FTA and the government is working on this matter.
Under FTA, a drastic duty cut is not possible as it may hamper internal revenue generation and local manufacturers; it may be considered gradually, he added. Besides, it is the government's duty to safeguard the interests of local industries.
He made the remarks highlighting the outcome of the 7-day "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021" jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). At a press briefing held on Monday at DCCI Auditorium the commerce secretary and DCCI President Rizwan Rahman spoke.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the government is trying to bring all major services such as land registration, mutation, company registration in joint stock companies under automation to ease the process. He further said the government is ready to consider the demand for an economic zone especially dedicated to the leather industry.
He shared opinion of allowing bond facilities to other export-oriented industries to replicate the success of the RMG sector to make them competitive. He said Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 have been successfully organized jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and DCCI. It aimed at showcasing Bangladesh's readiness to attract investments after Covid declines and to  brand the country's positive image to the world.
 DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said during the summit 369 B2Bs meeting by 552 local and foreign companies from 38 countries were held. The seize of potential investment interest figured USD1.16 billion.
Over 20 companies from 13 countries showed their interest to do joint ventures. 26 products have been identified as potential export from Bangladesh. There were few sectors like infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, baby bottle, umbrella, agro and food processing and IT in which 5 countries showed interest for direct investment in Bangladesh.
Power, energy, renewable energy, dairy products, FMCG, RMG, leather, automobile and jute are some of the sectors tin which investors showed interest for investment.
He said investors have underscored the need for improving ease of doing business, policy reforms, technology adaptation, skill development, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, strong economic diplomacy and signing FTA or PTA with potential trading partners.
The summit showed Bangladesh has the ability to grab the huge opportunity of African, Asia & Pacific and Middle Eastern countries in terms of inward or outward investments. The most important thing is to enhance our export competitiveness after the LDC graduation. Bangladesh is already a member of some regional blocks like SAFTA, APTA, D-8.
He said the country needs to go for PTA or FTA with other major trading partners.  
Speakers have also reiterated the need for a strong and vibrant bond market and innovative financing for infrastructure.


