Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:51 PM
Gold stuck in a range as investors look ahead to Fed meet

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Nov 1: Gold prices were hemmed into a range on Monday, ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting this week where the focus is on the central bank's plan for tapering its pandemic stimulus measures.
Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,786.60 per ounce at 1011 GMT, after touching a more than one-week low on Friday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $1,789.20 per ounce.
"Gold has been range-bound for nearly five months. We need some fresh air coming into markets and this week's Fed meeting could be such an event," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"We already are seeing the markets pricing in a rate hike around May or June next year, which is almost a year earlier than what the market was expecting a few months ago, and that has been the latest challenge for gold."    -Reuters


