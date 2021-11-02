Foodpanda launches ‘pandago’ for quick delivery

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has introduced logistics-as-a-service solution 'pandago' for businesses in Bangladesh, with availability in 64 districts across the country.

The on-demand B2B rider service will enable businesses including restaurants, chain stores, consumer goods companies, f-commerce platforms and home chefs or catering services to deliver packages to their customers quickly, says a press release.

There is no commission for using pandago. Whether or not they are listed on foodpanda platform, businesses, requiring a quick parcel delivery service, can sign up for pandago through reaching out to foodpanda's official Facebook page.

A representative will connect with them to collect the required information and create an account so that they can access the pandago portal and use it to order riders on demand to deliver their products to the end customer.

Merchants can use the service on a pay-per-use basis. The delivery fee is calculated based on travel distance on top of a base charge of BDT 60, and it differs from city to city. There is also a real time tracking system for businesses to manage their transactions and ensure transparency. Customers of these businesses can also track their parcel live through a tracking link.

Zubair Siddiky, Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "In this new era of commerce, speed and convenience have become more important than ever. Now, customers do not want to wait for 2-3 days after placing their orders to receive a package. So, there is an existing gap in the market for a reliable quick delivery service.

"Over the years, foodpanda has built a strong and efficient logistical network, and now we would like to expand that network beyond food and groceries, and make it accessible to businesses of all sizes looking for a fast and reliable on demand delivery service."

Unlike traditional delivery services which require booking in advance and usually takes 1-2 days to deliver a parcel, pandago will deliver everything in less than an hour after pick-up depending on the travel distance. So far over 4,000 businesses have signed up for pandago and many of them are using the service on a regular basis to meet their delivery needs and provide increased convenience to their customers.

In addition to businesses which rely on 3rd party delivery services, merchants, especially restaurants, with their own delivery capacities can also use 'pandago' as an emergency quick-delivery service during demand surge periods.







