

BSTQM holds National Annual Quality Convention

After its establishment in 1996 as a society, BSTQM annually organises the convention in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The entire day-long gathering was proven meaningful, result-oriented and successful as to reach the objectives and goals of NAQC set by BSTQM.

The theme of 24th NAQC was-"Quality enables growth and competitiveness". Novel objective of this convention was to further develop the QC Circle activities that is initially started in Japan many years ago. The recent convention proves that a large number of QCCs activities and their excellent performance are accomplished in globalized world.

Among the registered 44 presentation QC Circle teams from country's top RMG companies & healthcare companies, the winning ones attained the Platinum, Gold and Silver award based on their merit and marking by the judges. The program came to an end with award of appreciation and oath for the next NAQC convention in 2022.

The proceedings of the 24th NAQC started with Organization's formalities, like- early registrations and guest arrivals and valuable address by the Convenor of programme. Then came the gradual turn of QCC case study presentations and 'Technical paper' presentation.

Minister of Ministry of Commerce- Tipu Munshi MP put his valued remarks as Chief guest by attending virtually.

Also, some other prominent personalities- M Erfan Sharif, Additional Secretary of BEZA, Engr. Shafikur Rahman (President, ITET), Architect Zakariul Islam (President, BAAS), Dr. A K M Moazzem Hossain (Advisor of BSTQM, BAAS, CAAS, NAAS) delivered valuable speech commemorating the convention.

Consultant Md. Akbar Hasan, presented the Key-note paper. Engr. Shafiqur Rahman emphasized on quality workforce and robust HRM system. He also added- Qualitative manpower is much expected than the quantitative one. Minister Tipu Munshi focused on wide practice of TQM in the industrial sector. He also admired highly the activities of BSTQM.





