Fahim Ahmed new MD and CEO of Pathao

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:51 PM
Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Digital services platform Pathao has appointed Fahim Ahmed as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Fahim, who joined Pathao in early 2018 as the chief financial officer, replaces co-founder Hussain Elius. He, as the president of Pathao, has been overseeing the day-to-day operations and executing the company's strategy since mid-2020.  
In the past year, Pathao's key operating and financial metrics hit record highs: it now has more than 8 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 30,000 merchants and 10,000 restaurants.
"We are a company that has improved the lives of millions of consumers, small businesses and daily earners.  The opportunity ahead for us is exciting, but to capture it, we must move fast, focus and transform. I couldn't be more thrilled yet humbled to have been chosen to lead the company and our amazing team," Fahim said.
Pathao is building the next generation platform for digital commerce - powered by Fintech, he said.
"This will allow consumers to access services and spend responsibly, empower merchants to grow and commerce to thrive, and create earnings opportunities for the rising middle class."
Elius will remain a member of the board of directors and assume a new role as senior advisor.
"Founding Pathao has been the most exhilarating experience of my life. After six years, the time is right for a new leader, and there is no better person to lead the company than Fahim," Elius said.
"I have had the honour of working with the most talented, innovative and entrepreneurial team, and I have no doubt that their passion and creativity will only grow under Fahim's leadership."    -bdnews24.com


