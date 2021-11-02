Walton inspires Bangladesh in many ways: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Walton had inspired the country in many ways and he would visit Walton Factory with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in near future.

Tipu Munshi said Prime Minister's Advise on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and himself were impressed by Walton's performance their recent separate visits to the company's factory. Walton have been exporting products in various countries as we expect a lot from them.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said the main identity of women is that they are human being. Women have to overcome the obstacles in front of them with their own strengths and abilities. Women must be brought forward beside men in a bid to implement potentials of the world and Bangabandhu tried to establish a nondiscriminatory society.

The two ministers were speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the book titled 'Swadhinotar 50 Bochor: Dinbodole 50 Nari Agradut (50 years of independence: 50 women pioneers in the changes' held at the FBCCI Icon Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday last.

Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND) organized the event.

Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, said the same event that the country was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She aims to make this country a developed one by 2041 and has been honored with Sustainable Development Progress Award. We should not only look at the government. Let's do something successful from our own position. Then we will be a self-reliant nation.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Giant Textiles' Director Sharmin Islam were among the distinguished guests with President of WEND Nadia Binte was in the chair.

Golam Murshed also said: "Mother, mother tongue and the motherland are our emotions. We are now celebrating 50 years of independence. We have got three women at the highest level. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni. When women lead in a country, there is no need to give any other example of women's success there."

Golam Murshed appreciated the Entrepreneur Project. 'I hope that the WEND will soon launch programs like Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) with women entrepreneurs,' he said.







