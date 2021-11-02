Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

85pc BD youths say online bullying serious problem

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) and Telenor Group, in association with Plan International, ran a survey in August and September 2021 among youth with COVID-19 as the backdrop on how internet use and online bullying trends have changed across four countries, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Thailand.
Of the 3,930 respondents in the regional survey, 16% respondents were youths from Bangladesh. The survey revealed that 85% of these youth in Bangladesh said that online bullying is a severe problem. With the ongoing digitalization in Bangladesh, this is a concern that requires greater attention and awareness. 29% of Bangladesh youths said they were bullied before the pandemic, while 18% said they experienced more online bullying since the onset of COVID-19.
In Bangladesh, 8% of youths have experienced online bullying at least once a week or more since the pandemic. The three most common platforms where youths experienced online bullying were social media, messaging apps, and online gaming and video game streaming platforms.
To stop the bullying online, respondents in the four countries said that they took several measures to safeguard themselves, which included ignoring the bully, which resulted in the person stopping, changing security settings online so the person could not contact them, and speaking to a parent or guardian about the problem.
GP CEO Yasir Azman reiterated GP's focus to address the issues outlined by the Telenor survey. "We've been working hard to drive awareness and keep our future generations safe online in collaboration with Telenor and partners such as UNICEF to address these risks. There is no denying our future generation needs digital skills and are active users of the internet.
"It is great to see the Bangladesh Government taking a bold step to include this very relevant subject in the National Curriculum with a mission to amplify awareness." he said.
"With the marked increase in time spent on the internet by youth during the pandemic, there is a clear need to better equip youth with ways and methods to protect themselves online. Awareness, training on online bullying, and digital building resilience are crucial to be a multi-stakeholder exercise. This should not be left just to educational institutions but should also involve parents and caregivers," said Telenor Asia Sustainability VP Manisha Dogra.
The survey also asked youths what they wanted as further guidance and training to protect themselves online. Across the four countries, the results show that they are keen to learn more about dealing with online bullying on social media apps (56%), protecting their privacy online (46%) and improving their mental health and wellbeing (43%). Additionally, the respondents were interested in protecting themselves from online bullies on messaging apps (40%) and dealing with online bullying during gaming and streaming video games (37%).
The survey also revealed that 86% of youths surveyed in Bangladesh spent more time on the internet since COVID-19 began. In addition, 35% of youth in Bangladesh said they used the internet all the time, 15% used it mainly in the evenings, and only 2% limited their use to only during school hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
India petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day
DBH posts 49pc profit growth
Ryanair loss narrows sharply as skies reopen
NBR publishes draft of Income Tax Act
'BD may sign free trade deal with major trading partners'
Gold stuck in a range as investors look ahead to Fed meet
Foodpanda launches ‘pandago’ for quick delivery


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft