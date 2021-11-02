Video
Nagad holds workshop to tackle financial crimes in MFS

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Desk

Nagad holds workshop to tackle financial crimes in MFS

Nagad holds workshop to tackle financial crimes in MFS

The state-managed mobile financial service (MFS) operator Nagad held a workshop titled "Identification and Control of Mobile Finance Related Organized Crime" to identify, control and prevent the criminal activities in MFS industry.
Held at capital's five-star hotel recently, the day long awareness campaign was attended by Bangladesh Postal Department Director General Md Siraj Uddin and the Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk as the chief guest and the lead person respectively.
Bangladesh Railway Police Deputy Inspector General Md Shah Alam, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) ADC Sayed Nasrullah and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit Deputy General Manager Md Masud Rana spoke in the occasion as guests.
Md Siraj Uddin said: "I strongly believe that all Nagad employees are working relentlessly to ensure and enhance the security of the customer accounts. They are taking the right steps in detecting and dealing with such crimes. Today's workshop brings out some important issues which will make them even more confident in the future."
Nagad Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed said, "From the beganing Nagad is working towards the digitalization of the financial sector of the country. In this effort a major initiative was to ensure the best use of technology. Nagad has distributed 75 percent of the social safety net allowance in 2021 with transparency," he said.
"In two and a half years we have secured both local and global recognition and achievement. To make it meaningful and sustainable we have to take customers' security and organized crime in MFS very seriously. And to get idea about money laundering and terror financing such workshops are crucial," he added.
Md Siraj Uddin, Md Shah Alam, Sayed Nasrullah and Md Masud Rana werehonoured with crests. Nagad Head of External Affairs Lt Col (Rtd) Md Kousar Soukat Ali and General Manager LEA DIG (rtd.) Mahbub was present while providing the certificate to the participants.


