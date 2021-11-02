Video
NetApp to open Spares Depot in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Business Desk

Global cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) Sunday announced that it will be opening a Spares Depot in Bangladesh.
NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Founded in 1992 with an IPO in 1995, NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically.
A first-of-its-kind center in Bangladesh by NetApp, this depot will support the availability of mission-critical spares resulting in significantly faster turnaround time of spares and high availability of the system.
This is a big step by the company towards enhancing the customer experience, building efficiencies, and promoting partner enablement, says a press release.
NetApp continues to grow its presence in Bangladesh with its industry-leading data management solutions, well-positioned partners that help customers accelerate digital transformation and unlock the power of data wherever it resides: on-premises, in multiple clouds, or anywhere in between. Presently, NetApp is extensively serving over 40 enterprise customers through more than 20 partners in Bangladesh across industry verticals such as banking, financial, apparel, government, and manufacturing.
The NetApp spares depot will help ensure customers are able to meet their business objectives with solutions designed for high availability, scalability, and leading performance. Customers with mission critical workloads will find the spares depot as an important resource in their Technology operations.  
"NetApp's exceptional growth in Bangladesh and now the launch of the spaupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India & SAARC. "Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies of the world and one of the most significant markets for us. Our spares depot will not only deliver best-in-class support to our customers but also help us grow our partner network even further in Bangladesh."


