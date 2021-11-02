Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 4:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Humayun Rashid re-elected as IBFB president

Published : Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Business Desk

Humayun Rashid

Humayun Rashid

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of Energypac Power Generations Ltd. (EPGL), has been re-elected as the president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB).
The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 of IBFB, held on Tuesday via Digital Platform, says a press release..
Humayun Rashid expressed his delight upon being re-elected as the president at the AGM of IBFB, which is one of the most prominent research and advocacy-based associations among the business leaders and civil society members in the country.
At the same event, M. S. Siddiqui, Legal Economist and CEO of Bangla Chemical, and Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, Director, Commlink Info Tech Limited, were re-elected as the Vice President and Vice President (Finance) of IBFB, respectively.
Humayun Rashid is a globally recognized business leader who has made noteworthy contributions to the country's business sector and the economy. With Energypac, he has contributed significantly in regard to the energy needs of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
India petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day
DBH posts 49pc profit growth
Ryanair loss narrows sharply as skies reopen
NBR publishes draft of Income Tax Act
'BD may sign free trade deal with major trading partners'
Gold stuck in a range as investors look ahead to Fed meet
Foodpanda launches ‘pandago’ for quick delivery


Latest News
Human chain demands gas connection in Bhola
DGHS former DG Azad’s bail term extended
Bangladesh lose 3 early wickets
Bangladesh sent to bat first against S Africa
Man held in Rajshahi over files missing from Health Ministry
Elon Musk offers to donate $6 billion to UN if it can solve world hunger
Chhagalnaiya municipality election through EVM first time
Bahrain approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, father of cognitive therapy, dies
4 killed in Cumilla road accidents
Most Read News
49 e-commerce platforms blacklisted
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Bangladesh Coast Guard in association with Bidyanondo Foudnation distribute clothes
Hathazari Upazila administration of Chattigram brings out a procession
BNP is patron of fanatic, communal forces: Quader
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother
Child drowns in Cox's Bazar pond
'Vax' declared Oxford Dictionary's word of the year
Man dies at RMCH Covid unit
'We are digging our own graves'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft