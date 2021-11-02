Humayun Rashid re-elected as IBFB president



Humayun Rashid

The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 of IBFB, held on Tuesday via Digital Platform, says a press release..

Humayun Rashid expressed his delight upon being re-elected as the president at the AGM of IBFB, which is one of the most prominent research and advocacy-based associations among the business leaders and civil society members in the country.

At the same event, M. S. Siddiqui, Legal Economist and CEO of Bangla Chemical, and Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, Director, Commlink Info Tech Limited, were re-elected as the Vice President and Vice President (Finance) of IBFB, respectively.

Humayun Rashid is a globally recognized business leader who has made noteworthy contributions to the country's business sector and the economy. With Energypac, he has contributed significantly in regard to the energy needs of the country.



